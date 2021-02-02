Voice of the Reader: More community services needed

To the Editor:

On Jan. 28, Interim Police Chief Stan Reno announced that the Carbondale Police Department was moving ahead with building a police substation in the Eurma C. Hayes Community Center.

It has been said that we have a race problem in society that is reflected in policing. The City of Carbondale ignores racial profiling and the disproportionate rates that black citizens are stopped by the police. These reasons alone explain why we do not need another police station in a black neighborhood so our black citizens are harassed even more.

Carbondale is not big enough to have a police substation. The police are not needed in the Eurma C. Hayes Community Center. Instead of bringing a police substation that the City of Carbondale would be paying for, let’s bring back community services to the neighborhood. For example, an after-school program, a walk-in health clinic, a daycare facility, and any other numerous community-centered services that serve not only children, but also adults.

The Eurma C. Hayes Community Center has a beautiful history in the City of Carbondale and it is way past time that we come together as a community and allow it to flourish once more.