Voice of the Reader: More help

The term “out of sight, out of mind” has taken on a new meaning during the coronavirus. In the midst of panic and worry, it is easy to forget about the smaller details — or rather the smaller creatures.

Many pet shelters and rescues are closed to the public but are still taking in animals as people face personal financial turmoil. If you are in need of a furry friend, your quarantine doesn’t have to delay you. Many shelters have online adoption available. If you can’t adopt a pet, that’s fine too. Right now, local animal shelters have some of the greatest need for funding, supplies, and volunteers. If you find yourself with extra free time, many shelters are in extreme need of volunteers. Additionally, you can donate food and supplies — maybe even share some of your paper towels, if you've picked up a few too many rolls.