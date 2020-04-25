Voice of the Reader: More precautions
Voice of the Reader: More precautions

To the Editor:

As a semi-retired barber, I like many other barbers and cosmetologists wonder in angst when the governor will give the green light to open for business?

I'm not in dire straits as many of shop owners are, since I am drawing Social Security. So, I can keep my head above water.

Unlike other businesses that have been temporarily closed, we face a unique predicament and that is social distancing. It's not possible to stand six feet away from your customer for anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes. So we must go to extra lengths to ensure the safety of our clients and ourselves.

When I attended barber school in the early 1990s, we were taught how to sanitize our instruments to protect the public. Now, we can add air quality and the sterilization of doorknobs, chair and chair cloths (capes) to the list.

My shop has been appointment-only for more than 20 years. I have taken walk-ins, if it didn't interfere with those who called in. I will no longer accept them. This will give me time to make sure all the sterilization practices can be adhered to between customers and for the first time I will be wearing a mask and safety goggles.

I'm sure that I speak for all in my profession when I ask that anyone with a fever or dry cough stay at home and help prevent the spread of this devastating disease.

Daryl Ice

Benton

