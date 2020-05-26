Voice of the Reader: Moving forward
Voice of the Reader: Moving forward

To the Editor:

You heard it first here: President Donald Trump won re-election in November 2020 when he declared houses of worship essential and reopened.

If you think this is only a Bible thumper’s remark, consider this: Why were church services prohibited when abortion clinics, convenience stores, liquor stores and marijuana stores were allowed to operate? As President Trump noted and fair-minded people would agree, this distinction just wasn’t right.

COVID-19 or no COVID-19, this is still America and not a Gestapo police state. All Americans should once again be free to individually assess and act upon the risks they and their families are willing to take, without respect to the capricious whims of power-crazed governors.

It is time for every state legislature to take whatever steps may be necessary to immediately limit the authority of rogue governors by legislatively overturning these relentless, unending stay-at-home orders.

Chris Tabing

Coulterville

