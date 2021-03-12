Voice of the Reader: Mr. 9% can't add

To the Editor:
On the Thursday evening news, Rep. Mike Bost tried to explain why he voted against the COVID Relief Bill. He claimed only 9% directly applied to COVID. This is somewhat true that 9% does apply to COVID vaccine and distribution, but completely fails to add the other very important relief measures. There is $377 billion for all you small businesses that lost money, $500 billion for big corporations that are laying off workers, $560 billion for individuals ready to be kicked out of their homes and standing in food lines, $339 billion for local governments that have lost huge amounts of tax revenues, $43 billion for modifications to safely open schools, and $153 billion for public health for people that lost health care when they were laid off. Last week 712,000 new unemployment claims were filed.
Bost claims that this relief adds to the county's debt, yet he was fine approving a $1.5 trillion corporate tax reduction in 2017. Ninety-one large corporations pay zero income tax, 56 pay only a 3% rate. This is America's hypocrisy, the rich get richer on the workers' suffering. Mike Bost doesn't tell the whole truth, only what he is told to say.
Steven Haldeman
Jonesboro