 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voice of the Reader: Mr. 9% can't add
0 comments

Voice of the Reader: Mr. 9% can't add

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

On the Thursday evening news, Rep. Mike Bost tried to explain why he voted against the COVID Relief Bill. He claimed only 9% directly applied to COVID. This is somewhat true that 9% does apply to COVID vaccine and distribution, but completely fails to add the other very important relief measures. There is $377 billion for all you small businesses that lost money, $500 billion for big corporations that are laying off workers, $560 billion for individuals ready to be kicked out of their homes and standing in food lines, $339 billion for local governments that have lost huge amounts of tax revenues, $43 billion for modifications to safely open schools, and $153 billion for public health for people that lost health care when they were laid off. Last week 712,000 new unemployment claims were filed.

Bost claims that this relief adds to the county's debt, yet he was fine approving a $1.5 trillion corporate tax reduction in 2017. Ninety-one large corporations pay zero income tax, 56 pay only a 3% rate. This is America's hypocrisy, the rich get richer on the workers' suffering. Mike Bost doesn't tell the whole truth, only what he is told to say.

Steven Haldeman

Jonesboro

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Another alternative

Letter to the Editor: With all due respect toward Noah Scott's recent letter encouraging Southern Illinoisans to vote Democrat, there is another alternative, and I'm not talking about voting Republican.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: We stand ready

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: As the operator of independent pharmacies in Herrin, Carterville and Carbondale, I have been preparing my facility for months to administer COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News