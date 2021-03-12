Voice of the Reader: Mr. 9% can't add

On the Thursday evening news, Rep. Mike Bost tried to explain why he voted against the COVID Relief Bill. He claimed only 9% directly applied to COVID. This is somewhat true that 9% does apply to COVID vaccine and distribution, but completely fails to add the other very important relief measures. There is $377 billion for all you small businesses that lost money, $500 billion for big corporations that are laying off workers, $560 billion for individuals ready to be kicked out of their homes and standing in food lines, $339 billion for local governments that have lost huge amounts of tax revenues, $43 billion for modifications to safely open schools, and $153 billion for public health for people that lost health care when they were laid off. Last week 712,000 new unemployment claims were filed.