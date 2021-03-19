Voice of the Reader: Mr. Potato Head was never symbol of masculinity

Have you heard that Hasbro's dropping the Mr. from Potato Head? The famous tater toy will be nonbinary, of indeterminate sexuality. What a hue and cry has risen! Conservatives are in a lather at this attempt to eradicate gender distinctions. This important figure would no longer be known as a man! News flash: It's not a man. Was this plastic google-eyed spud ever a symbol of masculinity? Good fortune to all who seek a role model of such proportions! Old white guys are raising most of the ruckus, a cry for the good old days when 'men were men'! The final irony is that potatoes are gender non-conforming, possessing both male and female flowers with the ability to reproduce asexually. Like its earthy ancestor, Potato Head has interchangeable parts. Nature can be such a trickster!