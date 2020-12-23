Voice of the Reader: Much thanks to recent letter-writers

To the Editor:

In the last week, several citizens have come forward to give eloquent voice to the outrage many of us feel about the shameful way Mike Bost has represented us in Washington.

He has followed the despicable, immoral, unpatriotic behavior of Donald Trump. Is Bost as cozy with Putin and the Russian hackers as Trump clearly is? How much Russian money has Bost taken from Trump and McConnell? Who is Bost really working for? Clearly not Southern Illinoisans who would never condone the kind of treatment to our veterans which Trump has shown. How ironic that Bost now will head the Veterans Affairs Committee when cowardly Trump believes McCain and fallen soldiers are "losers."

Trump did nothing to keep Americans safe during this pandemic, but turned it over to the states to find supplies and mandate safety protocols. He has been an American disgrace these last four years. Surely honest Republicans were appalled four years ago when we learned from Trump himself that he enjoyed "grabbing women's private parts" in public. Does Bost think that is acceptable behavior?