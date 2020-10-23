Voice of the Reader: Mudslinging in Supreme Court race

We are witnessing a lot of ugliness this election cycle and one race stands out to us: District 5 Illinois Supreme Court Judge, Republican David Overstreet vs. Democrat Judy Cates. Valinda & I have been intimately involved in many gun rights judicial cases over the years including cases that did away with banning handgun ownership in Chicago and the case that forced the General Assembly to pass concealed carry.

We know judges and the importance of getting the right judge. This race has been marred by unprecedented mudslinging by the Cates campaign. She has a history of behaving this way. This type of attack is not usually seen in judicial campaigns as these campaigns are expected to exhibit a modicum of decorum and the judicial temperament expected from a judge. We have explored the accusations and found them untrue and extremely unprofessional, well beneath what we would expect from one seeking the highest judicial position in the state! The fact that Judy Cates would publicly discuss and jeopardize a pending or impending case should disqualify her from the bench. To twist and misrepresent the case as she has done should be reason to remove her law license altogether.