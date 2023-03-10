To the Editor:

Walking the dog at Turley Park,

as I promised Grace we’d do after

errands, on a bitter cold morning.

Nary a soul but us to bear the wind’s buffeting! Wait, I tell a lie. On a distant bench sits a male figure huddled in a

green hoodie. Still. Frozen comes to mind.

Unmoved, from all I can perceive. Grace

and I have turned away toward Main St., she tasting new shoots of spring, while I

ponder anyone who spends even a minute on a park bench in this blow. God give this homeless man the fortitude he’ll need to make it into spring. Unnumbered are

those who don’t. I look again and he’s gone, back to low income housing, or on

to one more spot to flop. Unthinkable, a

life on the street with its cold and hunger

and fearful restlessness. Each night so like

the last, yet fraught with fresh dread of

everything! God bless and keep this poor

forgotten soul who’s slipped between the

cracks of humanity! May heaven lift him

up in dignity!

Steve Falcone

Carbondale