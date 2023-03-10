To the Editor:
Walking the dog at Turley Park,
as I promised Grace we’d do after
errands, on a bitter cold morning.
Nary a soul but us to bear the wind’s buffeting! Wait, I tell a lie. On a distant bench sits a male figure huddled in a
green hoodie. Still. Frozen comes to mind.
Unmoved, from all I can perceive. Grace
and I have turned away toward Main St., she tasting new shoots of spring, while I
ponder anyone who spends even a minute on a park bench in this blow. God give this homeless man the fortitude he’ll need to make it into spring. Unnumbered are
those who don’t. I look again and he’s gone, back to low income housing, or on
to one more spot to flop. Unthinkable, a
life on the street with its cold and hunger
and fearful restlessness. Each night so like
the last, yet fraught with fresh dread of
everything! God bless and keep this poor
forgotten soul who’s slipped between the
cracks of humanity! May heaven lift him
up in dignity!
Steve Falcone
Carbondale