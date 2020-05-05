Voice of the Reader: Need to change

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

Return to normal? Business as usual? No way. We need to ask if our house is on fire while we sleep.

It's now clear that our consumer habits and social policies have been destroying our earth home. Why would we want to continue our self destructive ways when we can use the COVID-19 crisis to kick ourselves into more sustainable lifestyles and more just social-economic-political communities? We can now see how more friendly, generous, indeed heroic, our friends and neighbors and those across the world can be. We can see the folly of environmental practices that diminish our chances of surviving. We can see that the greed for short term financial gain prevents our health systems from responding to those most in need and leaves behind the poorest on earth as though they are worthless. It's time to ask why. It's time to ask who is profiting. It's time to act.