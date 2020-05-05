Voice of the Reader: Need to change

To the Editor:
Return to normal? Business as usual? No way. We need to ask if our house is on fire while we sleep.
It's now clear that our consumer habits and social policies have been destroying our earth home. Why would we want to continue our self destructive ways when we can use the COVID-19 crisis to kick ourselves into more sustainable lifestyles and more just social-economic-political communities? We can now see how more friendly, generous, indeed heroic, our friends and neighbors and those across the world can be. We can see the folly of environmental practices that diminish our chances of surviving. We can see that the greed for short term financial gain prevents our health systems from responding to those most in need and leaves behind the poorest on earth as though they are worthless. It's time to ask why. It's time to ask who is profiting. It's time to act.
We can do a lot: Stop buying plastic, organize to get rid of money and gerrymandering in politics, expose the lies that support our creature comforts but deny our need to live in connection with our physical and social ecology. We can demand that politicians on every level take corrective stands on climate chaos and social injustices. We can challenge our own integrity to live according to our best principles and genuine needs. We can and we must change to ensure that the “new normal” doesn't look like what has gone before. Yes, change can be difficult but it can lead to living more joyfully knowing that we are in harmony with who we are individually and as citizens of the earth, that we are doing our part to build more just and sustainable communities both small and large.
Hugh Muldoon
Carbondale
