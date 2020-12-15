Voice of the Reader: Never argue with a fool

Reading that our congressman joined all the nitwits in Congress and supported the president's latest inanity, I am reminded of the saying never argue with a fool. They will bring you down to their level and then beat you with their experience. Or stupidity is far more dangerous than evil. Evil takes a break from time to time. Stupidity does not. But let me try and somewhat charitable. I nominate our congressman for the presidency of the Flat Earth Society. He would thrive there where inanity is admired.