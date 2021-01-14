 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader: New conservatism
Voice of the Reader: New conservatism

To the Editor:

On my way to Marion recently, I spotted a large sign that said simply: “Pro-Gun, Pro-God, Pro-Life, Pro-Trump." I have long since inured myself to the dissonance of a group that styles itself as against government regulations while trying to increase government restrictions on abortions, and that claims to be the party of law and order, while working to make it easier for criminals and terrorists to obtain firearms. I’ve also accepted that such people like to quote the Bible when it suits them, while ignoring Christian precepts when it does not; 2,000 years ago, Jesus himself condemned those who like to loudly proclaim how "pro-God" they are in the marketplace (Luke 20:45, for instance) and then devour widows and orphans. Nevertheless, seeing this blatant declaration made me rather sad.

Conservatives used to follow a basic set of beliefs, articulated very well in Russel’s Kirk’s famous “10 Principles of Conservatism.” Whether one agreed with those principles or not, at least they offered a rational framework for reasoned debate. Alas, most conservatives seem to have abandoned these principles. Nowadays the only mark of a conservative has become whether they are “pro-gun, pro-life, pro-God and pro-Trump.”

As a progressive and a social democrat, I cannot help lamenting the degeneration of thoughtful conservatism, and the loss of their contribution to the public discourse. I believe that contribution was invaluable to society, and we shall all be the losers as a result.

Gary K. Shepherd

Carbondale

