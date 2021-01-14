Voice of the Reader: New conservatism

On my way to Marion recently, I spotted a large sign that said simply: “Pro-Gun, Pro-God, Pro-Life, Pro-Trump." I have long since inured myself to the dissonance of a group that styles itself as against government regulations while trying to increase government restrictions on abortions, and that claims to be the party of law and order, while working to make it easier for criminals and terrorists to obtain firearms. I’ve also accepted that such people like to quote the Bible when it suits them, while ignoring Christian precepts when it does not; 2,000 years ago, Jesus himself condemned those who like to loudly proclaim how "pro-God" they are in the marketplace (Luke 20:45, for instance) and then devour widows and orphans. Nevertheless, seeing this blatant declaration made me rather sad.