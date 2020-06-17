Voice of the Reader: Next time

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the Editor:

Since the coronation of Donald Trump to the highest office in the land, polls show that about four in 10 voters have shown their support for whatever he says or does. This includes the option of wearing masks in public.

If anyone reading this is planning a road trip to Tulsa for Trump's rally, be advised that to attend you must sign a waiver promising to not sue any individual, event sponsor or coordinator should you contract COVID-19.

The reason that I point this out is because many people believe that wearing a mask in public is not necessary because the threat of coronavirus is minimal. Well, then, so is the threat of secondhand smoke in public places. I smoked for more years than I care to admit, but I never felt that I had the right to endanger my fellow citizens.

We all at one time or another have a tendency to overlook a safety measure if it does not pertain to us or anyone we know. I can attest to this from personal experience.