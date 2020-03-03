Voice of the Reader: No basis in reality

To the Editor:
I am a longtime resident of Gallatin County, where the oil and gas industry has operated side-by-side in partnership with our community for years. Jan Thomas’ Feb. 27 Letter to the Editor makes a number of claims about hydraulic fracturing that are simply not supported by the facts.
Most notably, Thomas claims “local economies have been devastated” near fracking. University of Chicago research actually finds fracking is generating “enormous benefits” for communities with the most activity. The study finds average household incomes near fracking are up seven percent, while total employment is up nearly 10%, home values have increased nearly 6% and average annual net benefits are about $2,000 per household.
I personally know of many instances where oil production has helped rural Illinois residents pay off debts, put their kids through college and reinvest in their local businesses and communities.
As far as environmental impacts, more than two dozen scientific reports find fracking poses no significant threat to groundwater. Increased natural gas use made possible by fracking is also the primary reason the United States leads the world in CO2 emission reductions. Facts and reality matter, and these realities explain why another peer-reviewed study finds those who live close to fracking tend to be more supportive of drilling than those who live far away.
Those who live near oil and gas development can not only see the benefits first-hand — they can also see that fear-mongering claims made by Thomas and the “Keep It In the Ground” movement have little basis in reality.
Curtis Bradley
Omaha