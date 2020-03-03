Voice of the Reader: No basis in reality

To the Editor:

I am a longtime resident of Gallatin County, where the oil and gas industry has operated side-by-side in partnership with our community for years. Jan Thomas’ Feb. 27 Letter to the Editor makes a number of claims about hydraulic fracturing that are simply not supported by the facts.

Most notably, Thomas claims “local economies have been devastated” near fracking. University of Chicago research actually finds fracking is generating “enormous benefits” for communities with the most activity. The study finds average household incomes near fracking are up seven percent, while total employment is up nearly 10%, home values have increased nearly 6% and average annual net benefits are about $2,000 per household.

I personally know of many instances where oil production has helped rural Illinois residents pay off debts, put their kids through college and reinvest in their local businesses and communities.