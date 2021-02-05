Voice of the Reader: No coverage

To the Editor:
I cannot believe there was no coverage of Saturday's Mineral Area College at John A. Logan men's basketball game in Sunday's edition.
Logan was ranked first and MAC 19th in the nation. With no prep games to cover, staffing should not have been an issue and with a 3 p.m. start, meeting deadline should not have been either. With no fans allowed, print coverage should have been even more relevant
By the way, MAC won 91-70. Was that a factor in the game not being mentioned?
Randall Snyder
Park Hills, Missouri