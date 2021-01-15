 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader: No more
Voice of the Reader: No more

To the Editor:

Over the last 30 years, I have consistently voted for and supported Mike Bost. No more! He has become a disgrace to his constituents and to his country. His continuing support of false claims of voter fraud helped to instigate and inflame the violence on Jan. 6. He and Donald Trump are, in part, to blame for what happened at our nation’s Capitol. By participation and support of the false claims and lawsuits propagated by Trump prior to Jan. 6, he helped ignite the fire.

Mike Bost should resign from office immediately. He and the other Republicans who furthered Trump’s lies have the blood of those who lost their lives in this insurrection on their hands.

I, for one, plan to do what I can to see that individuals like Mike Bost never see another term in office.

Dan Lewis

Jonesboro

