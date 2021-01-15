Voice of the Reader: No more

Over the last 30 years, I have consistently voted for and supported Mike Bost. No more! He has become a disgrace to his constituents and to his country. His continuing support of false claims of voter fraud helped to instigate and inflame the violence on Jan. 6. He and Donald Trump are, in part, to blame for what happened at our nation’s Capitol. By participation and support of the false claims and lawsuits propagated by Trump prior to Jan. 6, he helped ignite the fire.