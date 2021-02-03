Voice of the Reader: No shots, no service

To the Editor:
In order to bring back our normal daily lives during and after the pandemic, the solution is simple and obvious. If you don't have an ID card that states you have been vaccinated against the COVID-19, then you will not be admitted to a public meeting or event.
Just like no shoes, no shirt, no service, we would add no shots, no service, also. Those who refuse their shots will not be able to participate until they have become a non-threat to society. If you don't want your shots, don't expect admission.
John R. Davis
Carbondale