Voice of the Reader: No talk of peace

To the Editor:
Let's give Peace a chance!
We are sending billions upon billions to the Ukraine so that they can fight Russia. Why? Why not send envoys to negotiate peace instead?
What we are doing is putting the U.S. in a war posture with Russia. Is that what you want? Think Putin will stand still for all the sanctions, not notice the armament we are supplying and not hear our President calling him out and broaching Armageddon? Think again. And why does the President of Ukraine go on television and dictate to the World that they must side with him in a war that has already sent his country beyond reclamation? No talk of peace but only escalation.
With all the billions we send to spread misery and death, we cannot even send one tenth of that to Somalia where the country is suffering a famine. THAT is where our troops and supplies should be going.
Glenn Mitan
Schaumburg