Voice of the Reader: Not buying it
Voice of the Reader: Not buying it

To the Editor:

A reader recently tried — in vain — to take to task someone concerned with the evils of socialism.

He claims, "The essence of socialism is cooperation, not compulsion."

If only that were true! If it were true, no one would be trying to turn the government (the most compulsive force around) socialist.

His non-germane examples of socialism are still possible today. The writer then laughably wants to warn us that the current patriotic administration is fascist.

Communes are cute because they're voluntary; Communism isn't because it isn't.

Jim Spencer

Carbondale

