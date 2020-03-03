Voice of the Reader: Not buying it

To the Editor:

A reader recently tried — in vain — to take to task someone concerned with the evils of socialism.

He claims, "The essence of socialism is cooperation, not compulsion."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If only that were true! If it were true, no one would be trying to turn the government (the most compulsive force around) socialist.

His non-germane examples of socialism are still possible today. The writer then laughably wants to warn us that the current patriotic administration is fascist.

Communes are cute because they're voluntary; Communism isn't because it isn't.

Jim Spencer

Carbondale

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0