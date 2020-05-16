Voice of the Reader: Not the time
Voice of the Reader: Not the time

To the Editor:

The economic damage of the COVID-19 pandemic has been catastrophic. Many businesses will not be able to recover from the government mandated shutdowns and for those that do survive, the road to recovery will likely be a difficult one.

The best thing the state of Illinois can do for the business community is to make sure to not do anything that will hinder the economic recovery.

Last spring, the Legislature approved one tax increase after another. We need a moratorium on tax increases. The last thing businesses need is more tax increases to impede the economic recovery our state desperately needs.

There were plenty of tax increases on the table before the shutdown of our economy. It is imperative that the Legislature avoids raising taxes to give our businesses a fighting chance to recover.

One tax scheme before the Legislature is a bill to allow communities across the state to tack on a 3% local tax on motor fuel sales. As part of the deal last year to double the state’s motor fuel tax was a provision that allowed Cook County communities to assess a local motor fuel tax. Senate Bill 2298 would extend this local option tax statewide.

Now is not the time for tax increases. We need our businesses to make a comeback and they will as long as Illinois politicians do not suffocate them with additional tax increases.

Dan Bost

Jackson County Board

Murphysboro

