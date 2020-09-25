 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader: Nothing to worry about?
Voice of the Reader: Nothing to worry about?

To the Editor:

Thank you so much for your extended article in The Southern detailing those local people in the area who have lost their loves from COVID-19. My heart goes out to those family members who have lost a loved one.

As this country has reached a solemn milestone of 200,000 lives lost, on this anniversary, Trump this week in Ohio said: "It affects virtually nobody. Its an amazing thing." Only the old people with heart problems and other problems are affected, he said.

One question though, if this virus is nothing to be worried about, why do all attendees at his rallies have to sign a disclaimer statement not holding the Trump campaign liable in case of any exposure to COVID-19?

Skip Paul

Goreville

