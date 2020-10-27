Voice of the Reader: Now you know the facts

To the Editor:

Republicans in the 12th District seem to delight in smearing the congressional campaign of Ray Lenzi of Makanda. Earlier this month, Mike Bost’s campaign manager cited several falsehoods regarding Mr. Bost’s decision to not participate in what had become a traditional, almost “must-do” televised debate sponsored by WSIU-TV, the Southern Illinoisan and the Belleville News Democrat.

Now comes Noah Cash of Marion, who asserts in a letter published in your newspaper on Oct. 22 that Mr. Lenzi has not addressed the issue of defunding the police. Mr. Lenzi is NOT for “defunding the police.” He has stated over and over again that funding police is a local matter, better left in the hands of city, county and state governments. He is most certainly against zeroing out law enforcement budgets and is in no way in favor of disbanding police departments. So, now you know the facts.

Mr. Cash's letter discussed one of our campaign staffers who participated in a social justice protest in Carbondale a few months ago. This staffer did not attend the event on behalf of our campaign. Please note, this person certainly didn’t break any laws and was simply exercising First Amendment rights we all enjoy. Our campaign fully supports freedom of speech and association for all U.S. citizens.