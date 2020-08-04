Voice of the Reader: One option

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

I'm the parent of four grown children; two are essential health care workers, one a middle school teacher, and one who recovered after contracting the virus in New York City.

And, no, we should not open school classrooms yet.

The White House missed the initial opportunity to check this pandemic. We had the data and examples, but this president would not listen to the medical experts and failed completely to protect us.

Gov. Pritzker did a good job, but he trusted the public to care, wear masks, and he opened too early after our quarantine. We did not use that time to plan testing, tracing and quarantine recovery facilities. Since we had no leadership above the state level, that time was squandered.

Now, we are facing a worsening scenario. It seems clear that we only have one option left: To close completely, as European and Asian countries did successfully to beat this. Trump will be no help. So Illinois should set a date in August to close completely for two weeks — a total lockdown. We should stay home. We can do this. To save lives.