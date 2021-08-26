Voice of the Reader: One person can make a difference

Please wear a mask. Please get the vaccination. Please follow the recommendations of the health experts: social distance, avoid crowds, get a vaccine and wear a mask when inside public areas. It’s not about you. Essential workers risk their lives daily and it breaks my heart that so many people are not doing their part to help. Wearing a mask is not a political issue, it is not about personal rights, it’s about respect for all humankind. Defying basic safety protocols on the pretense of protecting freedoms is very selfish and does not infringe on one’s personal rights. It’s promoting unsafe public health practices which puts you at risk (and therefore other people, such as family members, friends and essential workers who may be more vulnerable). It is everyone’s responsibility to take care of each other and follow the guidelines so we can continue to return to “normal.” It disappoints me that such simple acts are so hard for so many people, and it tells me there are a lot of people in this country who only think of themselves. Let us unite instead of divide on this issue and become part of the solution, not part of the problem. One person can make a difference. Please wear a mask. Please get the vaccination. The life it saves could be your own.