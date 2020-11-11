 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader: Only in it for the money
Voice of the Reader: Only in it for the money

To the Editor:

It seems as though Donald Trump thinks that everybody is like him, only in it for the money.

Last month he said that the only reason the top military generals sent their soldiers to war was to appease the military contractors. Now he said just the other day, "Our doctors get more money if someone dies from COVID. You know that, right? I mean our doctors are very smart people. So what they do is they say 'I'm sorry but everybody dies of COVID.'"

No Donald, not everybody is in this for the money like yourself. Such a shameless and rotten thing to say about the health profession who have lost 1,000 of their own, fighting to help people recover from this virus, including one in this area just the other day. Over 200 have died from COVID in the Southern Illinois area, do you all think that the doctors lied about this so can get get extra money?

My last letter to the editor, after Trump mocked those in nursing homes and in wheelchairs, I asked, who is he going to degrade next? Guess I got my answer.

Skip Paul

Goreville

