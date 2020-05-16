Voice of the Reader: Only just begun
To the Editor:

According to the latest 2016 Federal Bureau of Labor statistics, 40.6 million people are poor or working poor in the U.S., and 50.9 million are considered middle class.

Of that, the lowest middle class are those who makes less than $31,000 a year. Low middle class earn between $31,000 and $42,000 annually. Middle class earn from $42,000 to $126,000 each year, and upper middle earn $126,000 to $188,000 annually. Yet 78% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, according to Forbes.

The poor are twice as likely to be African American and Hispanic and more likely a woman. For every 2.4 cars sold, one will be repossessed in a year. Seven million car owners are three or more months behind on car payments.

All this data was before the current economic crisis that is still unfolding and will for some time, according to the Federal Reserve. We will have unemployment levels surpassing the 1930's and the Great Depression.

It wouldn't be haste to say many in the middle class brackets will drop into the poor and working poor levels and the already poor, well it will just get worse for them.

The point of this is to point out that the economy will not have a "V" curve economic recovery. This won't be over in months. In fact, it's only just begun to get worse.

Anthony Hamelin

Carbondale

