Voice of the Reader: Opening the door
Voice of the Reader: Opening the door

To the Editor:

A primary function of our political parties is to provide candidates for voters in order to have a choice for each elective office. In Jackson County and the 115th State Legislative District, both political parties decided to pass on this responsibility for this election.

The Jackson County Circuit Clerk, a six-term Democrat, had to hold off a challenger in the primary because of accusations of years of poor attendance at work. Normally, Republicans would have jumped at going after a vulnerable Democrat, but they didn’t.

In the 115th District race, the Democrats chose not to put up a candidate in the race for an open seat. Of course, this decision may have come from outside the 115th District.

These passes taken by the Democrats and Republicans provide an opportunity for the Green Party to now be competitive in these races. Quite frankly, the Greens now probably have their best chance to gain credibility in Southern Illinois. Both contests will be longshots. But, if your name is on the ballot, you do have a chance to win. More important, this allows the Greens to access the bases of both parties.

It will be interesting to see if they take advantage to establish themselves as a viable alternative, or try to promote extreme policies and ideas as they have in the past.

Stay tuned!

Dennis Johnson

Murphysboro

