Voice of the Reader: Opportunity
0 comments

Voice of the Reader: Opportunity

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

Hamburger shelves are empty as COVID-19 ravages the slaughterhouse workforce. But instead of frantically Googling how to stretch dwindling beef rations, we can embrace this opportunity for a new norm: plant protein.

The pandemic has revealed that continuing our old habits — like eating cheap meat from crowded factory farms that serve as hotbeds for disease and fast-paced slaughterhouses that abuse workers — isn’t a safe or sustainable path forward.

The meat industry has fed us harmful products as the default protein for decades. But more and more people are recognizing industrial animal agriculture’s toll on our health, the planet, and animals and are discovering an alternative. It’s not simply replacing red meat with poultry — which might just be ground zero for the next pandemic — but removing animal products from the center of our plates.

Already, major institutions like the American Lung Association, Climate Nexus, and Phipps Conservatory have begun embracing plant-based foods as the new default. American shoppers have also changed course over the last decade: 2012 to 2018 saw a 287 percent increase in products with plant-based labels in response to surging demand.

As the meat industry flounders, sustainable plant proteins, which can be swapped into thousands of recipes, are flying off the shelves. A new National Geographic survey found that a third of Americans — and close to half of millennials — have been going meatless more often this spring.

While coronavirus has brought the flaws in our broken food system to the surface, it’s also highlighted our readiness for a more resilient, kinder default.

Laura Cascada

Front Royal, Virginia

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Certainty?

Letter to the Editor: President Roosevelt did not tell Hawaii to deal with it after the attack on Pearl Harbor, he did not let states compete for steel to build tanks, and states did not bid up the price of aluminum to build airplanes

Letters

Voice of the Reader: A challenge

Letter to the Editor: I challenge my friends to swiftly and meaningfully begin to divest from this failing version of civilization and lead by example with lifestyles that speak louder than words.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: The future

Letter to the Editor: The focus right now needs to be winning the fight against COVID-19, but we cannot lose sight of the really important issues that ensure our families and businesses are strong for years to come.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Only just begun

Letter to the Editor: The point of this is to point out that the economy will not have a "V" curve economic recovery. This won't be over in months. In fact, it's only just begun to get worse.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Not the time

Letter to the Editor: Now is not the time for tax increases. We need our businesses to make a comeback and they will as long as Illinois politicians do not suffocate them with additional tax increases.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News