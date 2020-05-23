Voice of the Reader: Opportunity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the Editor:

Hamburger shelves are empty as COVID-19 ravages the slaughterhouse workforce. But instead of frantically Googling how to stretch dwindling beef rations, we can embrace this opportunity for a new norm: plant protein.

The pandemic has revealed that continuing our old habits — like eating cheap meat from crowded factory farms that serve as hotbeds for disease and fast-paced slaughterhouses that abuse workers — isn’t a safe or sustainable path forward.

The meat industry has fed us harmful products as the default protein for decades. But more and more people are recognizing industrial animal agriculture’s toll on our health, the planet, and animals and are discovering an alternative. It’s not simply replacing red meat with poultry — which might just be ground zero for the next pandemic — but removing animal products from the center of our plates.

Already, major institutions like the American Lung Association, Climate Nexus, and Phipps Conservatory have begun embracing plant-based foods as the new default. American shoppers have also changed course over the last decade: 2012 to 2018 saw a 287 percent increase in products with plant-based labels in response to surging demand.