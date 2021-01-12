Voice of the Reader: Origins of the Bald Knob Cross

To the Editor:
To those of us that were alive and aware at the time of the origin of the Bald Knob Cross but having lost connection through the years, found interest in the article (published Dec. 29, 2020) of its present function and future plans. However, the article also represented what has become too typical of our news media, the lack of depth by the writers, ignoring history.
This article would have been greatly enhanced with a mention of the cross' history being the brainchild of Wayman Presley, a retired rural mail carrier, borrowing $25,000 from the Bank of Marion for its construction. One of the main functions was the Easter Sunrise Service with Boy Scout troops from the area serving as parking guides, this 92-year-old writer being one of them.
Bill Butler
Marion