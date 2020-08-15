You have permission to edit this article.
Voice of the Reader: Our communities need the Fair Tax
Voice of the Reader: Our communities need the Fair Tax

To the Editor:

I was recently asked, “How would a Fair Tax help my community?”

My community is Southern Illinois. Here, the changes that have occurred over the last 25 years haven’t been good. We’ve got problems, and those problems start with the amount of money that’s been invested by our state in Southern Illinois.

The Fair Tax is a chance to turn it around. It will bring revenue to Southern Illinois, and all our residents will benefit. If we draw a line on a map across Southern Illinois starting at St. Clair County, 97% or more of the citizens south of that line will see a decrease or no change to their taxes. We will not be harmed in any way, and we all will receive the benefits.

That money will go back into rebuilding the infrastructure that needs to be repaired in Southern Illinois.

It will fund our schools so that our children have a quality education, equal to if not better than what is provided in elite communities in the state.

Our hospitals will receive the funds they need to stay open so that our families don’t have to rush an hour away to get the medical care that they so desperately need.

We need social services in our area for our families. This Fair Tax will help all of our communities rebuild.

Help us start to restore our state and my home, Southern Illinois. Vote Yes for a Fair Tax.

Barbara Outten

Fairview Heights

