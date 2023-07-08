To the Editor:

Watching TV coverage of all the Independence Day celebrations gave me pause to reflect on my family’s first Day of Independence.

It was the morning of April 12, 1952, when we, on an American troop ship, the USS CC General Ballou, sailed past that Statue of Liberty and had at long last landed on the shores of what we hoped would be our promised land. That same evening, we took a train from Grand Central Station to Columbus, Ohio. After the all-night train ride, it was now Easter Sunday, we were met by a nice family who drove us to their home and served us a typical American Sunday breakfast.

My brother and I — he was eight and I was 12 years old — had never eaten a combination of bacon-and-eggs, white toast, butter and jam, and all with a side of pineapple slices. We had seen pictures of a pineapple and now we were eating one. We ate as though this was to be our last meal. A short time later, having in the past lived only on rationed food, we upchucked it all. To be sure, we soon overcame our allergy to real food and our bony bodies and protruding ribs vanished.

Then we all went to work, didn't splurge and in two years owned our first home and we never looked back.

Our promised ;and kept its promises and more. And all because of one of this planet’s greatest miracles — the American Constitution.

Gus Maroscher

Marion