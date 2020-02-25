Voice of the Reader: Our forest
Voice of the Reader: Our forest

To the Editor:

I am writing to voice my concerns regarding the National Forest Service plan to cut hardwoods in Jackson county. I am a Southern Illinoisan living in Virginia because of work, but follow events at home closely.

I implore Southern Illinoisans to resist this proposed cut. The Forest Service's reasoning for the cut are deeply flawed. Our good common country sense tells us that no forest is "improved" by logging. When the first settlers came to Southern Illinois, they could walk for miles underneath the canopies of the giant oak trees. Seems to me the the good Lord was taking great care of our beloved Shawnee with cutting it.

Our Shawnee is one of the smallest and most fragmented forests in the country. We only have tiny parcels of old growth trees to show our kids and grandchildren what the Shawnee looked like before the settlers came. Every time a patch of oaks starts to get some size, the Forest Service is quickly finding reasons to cut it down.

Our forest needs to be left alone to heal and grow. Our forest has spectacular rock formations and waterfalls and we have always had the potential of creating a real tourist go-to attraction if we can get the Forest Service to leave it alone. No one goes to a National Park or Forest to see stumps.

Please write or call your congressperson and tell them we want our beloved forest left alone.

Robert Hughes

Luray, Virginia

