Voice of the Reader: Pandemic reflection

One orbit around the sun has passed in the shadow of a virus that's taken three million lives. Words fail to describe such carnage. How can they? Yet language has brought us together in odd moments of collective musing. We've huddled these months in dire need of communal feeling, a thought to warm our hearts, a laugh to tickle our ribs. For better and worse time has elapsed. A certainty of life. With its passage a ray of hope for tomorrow appears. We begin to gather openly - alive to the bodily presence we are once again part of. A year of life stuck in time's savage grasp is gone in the blink of a tear-stained eye. The door to a hopeful future opens. We make our way through in search of happiness, health, and love.