Voice of the Reader: Panic mode

To the Editor:
The words coronavirus, pandemic, social distancing and unemployment are words that we are hearing frequently. Of course, these are words that can be associated with the virus epidemic. This virus has now been spread to nearly every country, including the United States.
Not only is this a health problem, but it is affecting the economies of the world, the education of our children, our food supplies and almost every step of life.
We have all read about the early epidemics in our country and the devastation inflicted by them. We occasionally read or see on TV some terrible happening in another place, but to experience this in the United States seems to be way out in left field. We thought those days were behind us. We slept it off and didn’t realize we are still susceptible to such tragic events.
Who would have though that just a few days ago, we would be seeing grocery stores with empty shelves. This can only be blamed on people for going into panic mode.
The mental and physical drain on people that will be coming will be phenomenal, and will hurt everyone -- especially younger ones. The stock market has lost thousands of points in the last week. The loss of money in stocks for the older population will be great because they depend on IRA’s as part of income. Older people, by the nature of age, have no time to wait on rebounding.
One cannot help but wonder where did that ninth year of the longest bull market in history go -- it was there a few days ago.
No matter how bleak things may seem, I know in my mind that we will come back strong, healthy and better equipped for the next. As an American, I feel strongly about our great country, as I am sure others feel. This is a world-wide disease, so remember our neighbor countries are also suffering. Let our prayers be heard throughout the world.
One thing that we should remember is keep politics out of this. No finger-pointing and abusive language.
As always, may God continue to bless America and the world.
Charles Burdick
Grand Tower