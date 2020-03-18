Voice of the Reader: Panic mode

To the Editor:

The words coronavirus, pandemic, social distancing and unemployment are words that we are hearing frequently. Of course, these are words that can be associated with the virus epidemic. This virus has now been spread to nearly every country, including the United States.

Not only is this a health problem, but it is affecting the economies of the world, the education of our children, our food supplies and almost every step of life.

We have all read about the early epidemics in our country and the devastation inflicted by them. We occasionally read or see on TV some terrible happening in another place, but to experience this in the United States seems to be way out in left field. We thought those days were behind us. We slept it off and didn’t realize we are still susceptible to such tragic events.

Who would have though that just a few days ago, we would be seeing grocery stores with empty shelves. This can only be blamed on people for going into panic mode.

