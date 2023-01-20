Voice of the Reader: Part of the problem

To the Editor:

Perhaps the Sheriffs who oppose the gun ban should read the Constitution. Our Constitutional Government, contains three branches: the President, the Legislature, and the Court. Laws are passed by the Legislature and the Court interprets those laws and decides if the law is Constitutional. Sheriffs are considered “Law Enforcement” for a reason. Only in Police States do the police decide the Constitutionality of a law.

If they disagree with the law, they have every right to ask the Court to make a determination. These Sheriffs, however, have decided they will not carry out their jobs as law enforcers. Does their “Right to Bear Arms” have no limitations? Will they allow a “law abiding” teenager to enter a school with his assault weapon. If they refuse to enforce state law, shouldn’t all state money be taken away from them and given to an agency who will follow state mandates? Shouldn’t they be personally liable if their dereliction of duty allows a banned assault weapon to harm another?

Their public stance makes a mockery of obeying the law and causes disrespect not only for this law, but all laws. Representatives have spent years trying to find a way to stop gun violence. Guns are now the leading cause of death of our children. American citizens support the ban of assault weapons by 72%. The Sheriffs glorification of assault weapons comes straight from the NRA, not the Constitution. They are a major part of the problem not the solution to reduce gun violence.

Treva O'Neill

Carbondale