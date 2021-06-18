Voice of the Reader: Partisanship shouldn't trump patriotism

To the Editor:

There used to be an axiom that stated, “Partisan politics should stop at the water’s edge.” For years, there was strict adherence to this principle, whereby the president, while overseas, was insulated from disparaging remarks from members of the American press. Nowadays? Not so much.

Take, for example, President Biden’s trip to Europe and his bilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Prior to the face to face meeting, Biden had a clear set of goals. Warn Putin about the ramifications of alleged Russian backed cyber attacks and election meddling. Express concerns about human rights abuses. Caution him against future unnecessary and destabilizing military actions. Indeed, the To Do list is extensive.

Obviously, that is a tall order, particularly as it relates to a bad actor such as Russia. What Biden does not need, though, is a bunch of Monday morning quarterbacks undermining his efforts abroad. I find it disconcerting that some commentators on cable “news” have taken it upon themselves to disparage Biden’s Russia diplomacy.