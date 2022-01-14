Voice of the Reader: Pass a Child Tax Credit extension

It is a hard time for our hard-working families. With cold weather and quarantines (which means time away from work), budgets for millions of Americans are strained.

Congress passed a major expansion of the Child Tax Credit in 2021, which lifted millions of kids out of poverty. Unfortunately, this new CTC expired Dec. 31, putting millions of children and families at risk just as the new COVID-19 and cold weather threatens our hard-working Americans with additional financial hardships. The House has extended it another year as part of the Build Back Better bill, but the Senate has not done so.