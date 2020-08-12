You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voice of the Reader: Pass a package
0 comments
editor's pick

Voice of the Reader: Pass a package

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

The article “In virus talks, Pelosi holds firm while Mnuchin wants a deal” reports continued dissent from our elected officials in Washington. Congressional inaction on COVID-19 relief hurts Americans and also deepens wider global problems as well.

In low-income countries, COVID-19 impacts people in poverty profoundly as it takes lives and undermines years of progress in fighting other diseases. The longer the U.S. withholds support from the worldwide partnership cooperating on global health problems, the longer kids will miss out on life-saving vaccines for killer diseases like measles and polio. Food insecurity and starvation are rising fast, and it’s getting harder to access treatment for diseases like tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS.

I urge senators and representatives to come together and pass a COVID-19 relief bill soon that supports lower-income countries to deal with the immediate crisis and to strengthen healthcare systems in the long run.

I'm calling on Sens. Durbin and Duckworth, and Congressmen Bost and Shimkus to break the stalemate and pass an emergency response package that includes no less than $20 billion for the global response to the pandemic and focuses on vaccines, nutrition, and infectious diseases like HIV/AIDS, TB, and malaria.

Cynthia Changyit Levin

Town and Country, Missouri

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: The fear of death?

Letter to the Editor: I suspect that a deep-seated fear of death is at the bottom of the irrational and passionate behaviors we are witnessing. At least it may offer a partial explanation.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Still vulnerable

Letter to the Editor: Congress needs to act now to require federal investments in flood-prone areas be more resilient to future risks, including flooding and severe weather.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Questions

Letter to the Editor: Does he want to see police departments defunded? Does he support hostile actions against my brothers and sisters in law enforcement? 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News