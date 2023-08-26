This bipartisan bill is extremely important to farmers like me because it helps ensure our products can contribute to these new fuels, providing clarity to open new markets for agriculture. The SAF Accuracy Act would use what’s called the Argonne GREET method — developed by scientists at the Argonne National Lab in Illinois — to measure the emission reductions from SAF. This method accounts for the latest science and technology in both my farming practices and yields and in biofuel production, essential for correctly assessing the sustainability of these new fuels and rewarding practices that cut more emissions. And it’s consistent with standards Illinois set for state SAF programs.