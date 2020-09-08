Voice of the Reader: Pathway to the American dream

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

As Labor Day wraps up, we continue the decades-long tradition of honoring the American worker. At Associated Builders and Contractors, a national trade association with more than 21,000 members, we know that our workers are our most valuable asset — the people who build where we live, learn, work, heal and play. And as an industry with an earn-while-you-learn education model, we provide a pathway for our workers to constantly hone their skills, advance their careers and achieve the American Dream.

In 2018, ABC signed President Trump’s Pledge to America’s Workers, committing to recruiting, educating, and upskilling more than 500,000 workers by 2024. Two years later, we are well on our way. In 2019 alone, ABC contractor members from across the country invested $1.5 billion to develop their employees, which translated into to 1.1 million course attendees receiving craft, leadership and safety education to advance their careers in commercial and industrial construction.