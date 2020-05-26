Voice of the Reader: Patience

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the Editor:

As a child, I learned a New Testament verse which said, “Where two or three are gathered together in my name, there I am in the midst of them.” My minister also told us communal worship wasn’t the only path to spirituality.

Even so, I still also enjoy being with others for a Sunday service. Right now that is through a YouTube video created by my Unitarian minister, the Rev. Sarah Richards, and volunteer musicians, readers, and an internet supporter.

State Rep. Terri Bryant says it is her Constitutional right to worship inside with others at Grand Avenue Baptist Church. I miss my friends and loved ones, too. Yet I implore her to think of a broader picture which says that despite masks and distancing, it is still too easy to catch this horrible virus: through the eyes and by putting people together in an indoor atmosphere, even if they stay “apart.”

In the national news are sad recountings of churches that have reopened only to find the virus had spread rapidly among the congregants. People with the virus may show no symptoms. Thermometers and swab tests can and do give false results. Meanwhile, self-centered behavior leads to endangering the lives of those in the medical community who have accepted the task of trying to save ours.