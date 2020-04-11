Voice of the Reader: Pay it forward
Voice of the Reader: Pay it forward

To the Editor:

Some time very soon, most Americans are expected to receive a stimulus check from the government to offset the impacts of the pandemic sweeping our nation. In these difficult times, I ask that you consider paying a portion of your check forward to support local veteran organizations.

Local veterans organizations are currently in grave need of financial support to maintain overhead costs and continue supporting veterans through activities such as Honor Guard graveside memorials. While local businesses and other for-profit organizations may receive a government bailout, non-profit veterans organizations will not. The local American Legion is still required to pay for things such as utilities, maintenance, and veteran support activities, all without typical funding streams due to COVID-19 restrictions. Your donation will ensure our veterans continue to receive the support they deserve and keep a mainstay of your community afloat during these trying times.

Please join me in paying it forward.

Michael L. Duncan

Murphysboro

