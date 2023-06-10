To the Editor:

I remember when I was in my late teens in the late 1970s watching Pat Robinson on cable TV. He’d hold up his open hands and tell viewers to place their hands against his on their screens and Jesus would heal them. He’d close his eyes and say things like, “I see John in Indiana and his kidneys have been healed. Praise Jesus!” The screen would then give a P.O. Box in Virginia Beach and a request for money.

I thought to myself, there is no way people will for fall for this. I assumed he would be laughed off the air in a few weeks and have to get a real job — maybe selling used cars. But no. His obituaries report that he may be worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Politicians sought his endorsement. Presidents sought his counsel. His bigoted views are now commonplace.

Pat Robinson showed that large swaths of the American public are extremely gullible and easily manipulated. Rush Limbaugh, Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump learned this lesson well. Trump infamously said, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose voters.” It is a cult.

Human nature is what it is. There will always be gullible people. It is very hard to convince someone they have been duped without them feeling insulted and reacting defensively. The rest of us must work extra duty to see that this cult leader does not return to power.

Mike Sullivan

Carbondale