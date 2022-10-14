Voice of the Reader: Perhaps our nation can escape

To the Editor:

Recent political polls show that most Americans think our country is moving in the wrong direction. It's moving wrong morally also, as I see it.

Many of us support abortion. Psalm 139 says God wonderfully formed our lives in the womb.

Many of us support gay marriage. In Matthew 19 Jesus said "...a man shall leave his mother and father and be joined to his wife, and they two shall become one flesh."

Many support the transgender lifestyle. Genesis 2 says God made humans male and female.

Many support resisting law enforcement. Romans 13 says we are to submit to governing authorities.

Many support lying to get ahead and shoplifting. Plus, the murder rate has skyrocketed nationwide in the last two years. Exodus 20 says you shall not lie, you shall not steal and you shall not kill.

Many practice sex outside of marriage. Hebrews 13 says that those doing sexually immoral or adulterous acts (thus, before or after marriage) God will judge.

We as a culture are blatantly ignoring plain truths from God's own heart.

The question is ... how much longer will He withhold His hand of judgement from us?

Franklin Graham, whose recent article inspired this letter says..."with God's help, we can see our nation turn to Him once again in repentance and faith."

I pray that those trapped in their sin will come to their senses, turn to Jesus and escape the snare of the devil. Perhaps our nation can escape as well.

Stanley A. Tucker

Carbondale