Voice of the Reader: Pharmacy benefit managers are wrong

To the Editor:

Senate Bill 2008 is currently moving through Illinois’s state legislature, and it’s a bill that many independent pharmacists across Illinois not only support but need.

Pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) are organizations that work directly with Medicaid programs and private insurance plans to negotiate with pharmacies on medication pricing. While PBMs were originally created to help patients get the best price possible for their medication, lack of oversight over these organizations has resulted in shady practices and policies. Their goal now is to increase profits for themselves, driving independent pharmacists out of business and contributing to higher costs on patients across the country.

Senate Bill 2008 already has bipartisan support because it makes the right decision to increase oversight on these organizations so the government can better understand how PBMs operate.