 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voice of the Reader: Pharmacy benefit managers are wrong
0 comments

Voice of the Reader: Pharmacy benefit managers are wrong

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

Senate Bill 2008 is currently moving through Illinois’s state legislature, and it’s a bill that many independent pharmacists across Illinois not only support but need.

Pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) are organizations that work directly with Medicaid programs and private insurance plans to negotiate with pharmacies on medication pricing. While PBMs were originally created to help patients get the best price possible for their medication, lack of oversight over these organizations has resulted in shady practices and policies. Their goal now is to increase profits for themselves, driving independent pharmacists out of business and contributing to higher costs on patients across the country.

Senate Bill 2008 already has bipartisan support because it makes the right decision to increase oversight on these organizations so the government can better understand how PBMs operate.

But PBMs are now trying to deflect, blaming others for pharmacy issues, including pharmacy services administrative organizations (PSAOs). PBMs are spreading misinformation to claim that these PSAOs have just as much of an impact on medication pricing. This is simply not true. PSAOs are the good guys, helping to support independent pharmacists like me deal with administrative tasks. PSAOs also allow independent pharmacists to focus on patient care instead of getting bogged down in the struggle of negotiating with PBMs.

Illinoisans and independent pharmacists need Senate Bill 2008 for the sake of our patients’ health, but lawmakers must not allow PBMs to wrongly point fingers.

Ben Calcaterra

Carbondale

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News