Voice of the Reader: Please apologize to the citizens of Southern Illinois

To the Editor:
Donald Trump and Mike Bost are enemies of democracy and popular elections. In signing on to the Trump and Texas lawsuit to throw out elections results in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia they have shown they think that their party, not the voters, should rule the country.
Shame on you, Congressman Bost! Why aren’t you working for good causes like increasing the minimum wage or the Heroes Act instead of supporting dangerous authoritarian schemes?
Please apologize to the citizens of Southern Illinois.
Ray Lenzi
Makanda
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!