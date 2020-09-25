Voice of the Reader: Please consider Cervantez for state's attorney

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

It has been said that all politics are local and to one degree that is true, especially if you happen to find yourself in the criminal justice system in Jackson County. Especially if you're a victim and depend on caring and competent handling of your case. Respect for crime victims includes keeping them up to date on their case.

Voters of Jackson County, I'm asking you to examine the backgrounds of your state's attorney candidates. See how they have handled the families in the past, because if you only know legalese and have case knowledge, you fail. Why? Because of the human component. A number of cases come to mind wherein death resulted and the families of those victims were driven over much like a road machine smooths out a newly poured road surface.

Mike Carr has been at the controls of that road machine for to long. Many of the occurrences in the case of Molly Young saw the family treated with as much respect as a pile of dirt. I'll never forget the news conference he gave in D-13 headquarters wherein he informed news agencies ... but NOT the family. Why?