Voice of the Reader: Please stop moving stuff

To the Editor:

Remember how much fun it was to step into your favorite store, where you plan to buy some jewelry that's on sale, and you couldn't wait to get there? Finally you're there, you open the car door, step outside, take a deep breath, rub your hands together really fast, and head through the doors.

The first question I ask myself is, "Where am I? Where the hell am I?!" The twinkle I had in my eyes only seconds ago is now fading. I take another deep breath, and a few steps forward, to the area where jewelry had been. Now I see new shelves there. I look at the top one, and G.I. Joe and Rambo are looking down at me, fully armed and ready to defend their new territory. On the second one are Army men complete with tanks and helicopters, ready for backup action. I go no further.

I look across the aisle from the military, only to see a terrified Barbie, totally in camo, trying to blend in somewhere, so they can't see her. She looked at me with this "rescue me" look on her face, but I knew she was going to be OK, because she was surrounded by lions and tigers and bears, all fully stuffed and ready to defend her honor. I leave the area as I found it.