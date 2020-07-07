Voice of the Reader: Please

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

I am a caretaker, health surrogate and friend to several people in assisted living facilities in different states. I am speaking out for these people and millions of others like them because of the blatant disregard for their mental well-being.

These people are human beings, just like us. We need to have social interaction, or we die. You cannot be locked into rooms with no social interaction for four months and not start seeing people crack.

I realize not letting them out due to the coronavirus, but let's be serious for a minute. These people are being treated as prisoners. Most are not even allowed to go into the dinning rooms, exercise areas, or arts and crafts they love to do.

Workers come and go daily, but people are locked into nothingness and solitary in some of these places. They're losing their minds.

These are human beings, most of these establishments have tested everyone and found them negative, but still won't allow them to socialize.

Please someone, please everyone, let these people have a bit of life and go to their dinning rooms, exercise rooms and art areas — they are human beings and should be treated as such.