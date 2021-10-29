Voice of the Reader: Poetic justice indeed

In his recent guest editorial, Marc Thiessen condemns the Biden administration for being nothing more than a repeat of the Carter administration in its antagonism toward the fossil fuel industry. However, he neglects to mention one large difference between today and the 1970s. Back then, most people were not aware that the fossil fuel industry had been lying to us about how dangerous their product was. Nor were we aware of their efforts to suppress the truth about greenhouse gas emissions, much of it discovered by their own researchers, by using the exact same tactics, and sometimes even the same PR firms, which the tobacco industry used to deny evidence that smoking causes cancer.

Mr. Thiessen contends that the Democrats have declared a war on the fossil fuel industry, but it seems instead that it is the fossil fuel industry that has declared war, not just on Democrats, but upon the entire planet Earth. They fought this war to protect their short term profits at all costs; and if the health and safety of the public is harmed as a result, then that is not their concern The irony of it all is that not only have their crimes been exposed, causing the negative public reaction that he describes, but also they will end up suffering exactly the same long term environmental consequences that all the rest of us will. Poetic justice indeed.